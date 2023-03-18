ICPC Officials Storm El-Rufai’s Polling Unit In Kaduna

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) officials visited Governor Nasir El-rufai’s polling Unit 024, Ward 07, Ungwan Sarki, in Kaduna North Local government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Commission, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, had earlier revealed in a press statement that ICPC has deployed about 400 officers and operatives across the states of the Federation for the governorship and houses of assembly elections on Saturday.

She said, “The Commission’s officers and operatives are already at the various wards and polling units to monitor and prevent vote buying and other corrupt practices during the governorship and houses of assembly elections.”

However at exactly 9.35am, the ICPC officials arrived at El-rufai’s polling unit while some voters were casting their votes.

The polling unit was devoid of the usual long queue experienced during the presidential and national assembly elections where the governor had to stay on queue for several hours before casting his votes.

As of the time of filing this report, the governor was yet to arrive at his polling unit unlike the last election when he was among eligible voters that were on ground to exercise their franchise.

In that election, El-rufai won his polling unit, with the All Progressive Congress scoring 173 votes, while the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) got 134 votes for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, unlike the last elections, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission arrived early with materials, and the election commenced at the official hours of 8.30 am in most polling units in the metropolis.