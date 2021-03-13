ICPC Prosecutes 33 FRSC Officials For Extortion Of Motorists

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Thirty-three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and a civilian are facing prosecution for allegedly extorting money from motorists on highways across the country.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it was pressing charges against the officers in a resolve to check petty and grand corruption in the country.

According to ICPC, all the suspects were arrested during a joint operation, code-named: “Operation Tranquility V”, comprising officers of ICPC, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

It stated that the raids on the highways were simultaneously carried out in five locations nationwide.

In a statement issued by commission’s Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka C. Ogugua, it said the operations yielded the following arrests: “Five FRSC officials and a civilian at Onitsha Head Bridge and eleven FRSC officials on Awka – Onitsha Road, both in Anambra State; Eight FRSC officials on Calabar – Bakassi Road, Cross River State; Four FRSC officials at Hawan Kibo, Jos Road, Plateau State; and Five FRSC officials on Oboloafor – Enugu Road, Enugu State.”

The statement further said “All in all, 33 FRSC officials and one civilian were arrested in the raids.

“The operation also yielded the recovery of a total sum of Forty-Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy Naira from the suspects which are alleged proceeds of their extortionary activities.”

Ogugua however added that the suspects have all been granted administrative bails while “further investigation activities are still on-going to ensure those culpable are appropriately punished.”

Furthermore, the statement assured that; “ICPC is determined to sustain the operation to rid Nigeria’s highways of officials who extort money from road-users.”