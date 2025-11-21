ICPC Pushes For Enhanced Collaboration With NICO To Promote National Ethics

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) paid an advocacy visit to the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) to seek deeper collaboration in promoting the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP).

The ICPC delegation, led by the Director of the Public Education Department, Mr Demola Bakare, was received at the NICO headquarters. Mr Bakare represented the ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN.

Bakare commended NICO for its consistent efforts in promoting Nigerian culture, national identity, and value re-orientation. He emphasized that NICO’s mandate aligns strongly with the objectives of the NEIP, which seeks to revive the nation’s moral fabric through the promotion of seven core values: Human Dignity, Integrity, National Unity, Personal Responsibility, Professionalism, Patriotism, and Voice and Participation.

“The National Ethics and Integrity Policy was established to address Nigeria’s declining value system and to rebuild public trust. NICO’s grassroots reach and cultural programming make the Institute a natural partner in this national effort. We see this collaboration as strategic and timely,” he stated.

He further highlighted the ICPC’s commitment to working with institutions that shape public attitudes, noting that cultural platforms are powerful tools for influencing ethical behaviour.

The Director-General of NICO, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, expressed his appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed the Institute’s readiness to collaborate on initiatives that promote national values, integrity, and ethical behavior.

“NICO recognises that no nation can thrive without a strong ethical foundation. We welcome this partnership with ICPC, especially as it aligns with our mission to preserve, promote, and transmit Nigeria’s cultural heritage to build a more morally grounded society,” the Director-General stated.

Otunba Ajiboye assured the ICPC delegation of NICO’s commitment to integrating the NEIP messages into its cultural orientation trainings, media programmes, community mobilisation activities, and nationwide initiatives.

He stated that visit featured presentations on the NEIP, interactive discussions on potential areas of partnership, and a shared commitment to develop joint advocacy programmes aimed at reawakening ethical and cultural consciousness among citizens.

The organisations pledged to sustain the partnership as a long-term strategy to curb corruption, rebuild Nigeria’s value system, and promote integrity through cultural and educational platforms.