ICPC Quizzes Owo FMC MD Over Alleged N176m COVID-19 Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission invited the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, Dr Ahmed Adeagbo, and another official of the hospital over an allegation of fraud of N176 million COVID-19 intervention fund.

Our correspondent gathered that ICPC, the Osogbo branch, Osun State had invited Adeagbo and other worker to appear before the commission.

The duo was said to have been invited to explain what they know.about the alleged fraud.

Adeagbo and the other worker were said to have arrived the premises of the ICPC located at the GRA Osogbo around 11pm.

The were reportedly grilled for about two hours before they were allowed to go back home.

The invitation letter by commission dated April 20, 2022, and addressed to the facility’s Medical Director, also sought the presence of the Head of Finance and Accounts.

It stated that they should appear before the commission to show evidence of how the N176 million COVID-19 intervention fund and other monies were spent by the hospital’s management.

“You are to show the evidence of how the alleged amount of N186,817, 307 was spent with approvals and relevant documents, establish the purpose of the COVID-19 intervention funds and beneficiaries of the fund.”

However, Adeagbo declined comment on the invitation by the anti graft agency when contacted .