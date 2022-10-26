ICPC Records 17 Cases Of Sexual Harassment In Secondary Schools

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 17 cases of sexual harassment have been recorded in different secondary schools in Nigeria between 2012 and 2022, according to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

ICPC commenced the “Prevention of Sexual Corruption” project in 2021 with support from the Ford Foundation.

The project was aimed at strengthening the prevention mandate of the ICPC, with focus on prevention of sexual harassment in tertiary and secondary institutions in the country.

It defines sexual harassment as “any unwelcome sexual advance, request for sexual favour, verbal, non-verbal or physical conduct or gesture of a sexual nature, or any other behaviour of a sexual nature that has or might reasonably be expected or perceived to cause offence or humiliation to another.”

In a chat with THE WHISTLER, Mrs Azuka Agugua, spokesperson of the ICPC, disclosed that 17 cases of sexual harassment were recorded in secondary schools in the last one year.

“There are 17 cases reported within the Commission involving sexual harassment and undergoing investigations.

“The commission has also secured 1 conviction and 1 case in court, she revealed.

In its scope of policy, the commission states that: “Anyone can be a victim of sexual harassment, regardless of sex and of the sex of the harasser.”

The project recognises that sexual harassment may occur between people of the same sex.

“What matters is that the sexual conduct is unwanted and unwelcomed by the person against whom the conduct is directed.”

Sections 351 of the Criminal Code says “Any person who assaults another with intent to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.”

But Section 360 says “Any person who unlawfully and indecently assaults a woman or girl is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for two years.”