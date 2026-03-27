ICPC Releases El-Rufai Following Mother’s Death

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The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has released former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, from its custody, following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

The development was confirmed on Friday by his son, Bashir El-Rufai, who stated that the commission granted the release shortly after the family announced the passing of the late matriarch.

Although details of the former governor’s detention were not disclosed, his release is understood to be connected to humanitarian grounds, given the circumstances surrounding his mother’s demise.

Hajiya Umma, who had been battling age-related health challenges, was reported to have passed away earlier on Friday. Her death has drawn condolences from political associates, family friends, and sympathisers across the country.

El-Rufai, a two-term governor of Kaduna State and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, was said to have immediately reunited with his family to participate in burial rites and receive visitors in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The ICPC has yet to issue an official statement regarding the conditions of his release, but sources familiar with the situation indicated that the commission considered the family bereavement significant enough to allow him temporary freedom.