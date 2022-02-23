ICPC Secures Interim Forfeiture Of Ex-Zamfara Governor’s 10 Properties

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, granted an interim forfeiture ex-parte motion filed against the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Yari served as Zamfara governor from 29 May 2011 – 29 May 2019.

The politician is also in contention for the All Progressive Congress’ Chairmanship contest and his campaign billboards are currently positioned in different places in the FCT.

The application instituted by Osuobeni Akponimisingha sought for an interim freezing order on Yari’s 10 choice assets located in his state, United States, Abuja and Kaduna.

The ICPC said it was probing the ex-governor for alleged money laundering and would need ample time of 60 days to conclude its investigation.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted the prayers while ordering that anyone against the interim verdict should show cause why those properties should not be forfeited permanently.

He also ordered that the interim forfeiture should be published in two national dailies.

This is another dimension of the governor’s legal war with the ICPC because in January 26, 2021, about N284, 306, 294.04 linked to him in Zenith and Polaris banks were finally forfeited to the federal government.

THE WHISTLER reported that Yari and two companies belonging to him (Kayatawa Nigeria Limited and B.T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited) were indicted for alleged fraud and were sued in the court by the ICPC.