ICPC Set To Track 550 Projects In 18 States.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission,ICPC, is set to track 550 Federal Government projects in 18 states of the country.

ICPC has since 2019 engaged in Constituency projects supervision under an initiative called The Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI) aimed at ensuring accountability and transparency in funds management.

This year’s project supervision, which is set to commence on May 9, is specifically on Executive Projects (funded by the Federal Government) and is targeted at tracking 550 projects in 18 states.

The commission in a Facebook post on Friday, stated that it is the Phase 4 of its Constituency & Executive Projects Tracking Exercise.

The first phase took place in 2019 with a total of 424 projects tracked across 12 states while the second and third took place in 2022 and 2021 with about 722 projects in 16 states, and 1,098 projects in 16 other states including the FCT.

The 18 states to undergo these projects include Ogun, Taraba, Abia, Enugu, Rivers, Edo, Ekiti, Akwa-Ibom, Yobe, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Benue, Lagos, Kano, Borno, Ebonyi, Kebbi State and the FCT.

The ICPC said it is focussed on tracking projects in Education, Health, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power among others.

The commission said while the projects are ongoing, the ICPC makes sure that no contractor syphons or runs away with any funds meant for the said projects.

Part of the post reads:

“They track the culprits down and compel them to return to site for project completion.

“They also track and investigate any fraudulent award of contracts for projects, thereby ensuring that all projects are carried out at the stipulated time given, right from its onset unto the end.

“They ensure that they work hand in hand with stakeholders involved, to monitor and recover projects or contracts that are inflated. And also prosecute those wanting in their fields of work in terms of project execution.”