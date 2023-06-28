ICPC To Appeal Court Ruling On Ex-Jamb Registrar’s Case

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja on the civil rights claim filed by the former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.

Advertisement

The court had fined the Commission N1 million in damages and awarded N200,000 cost for the arrest and detention of Prof Dibu Ojerinde over alleged corrupt practices.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported earlier that Ojerinde was arraigned by ICPC over allegations bordering on official corruption, abuse of office and forgery.

Prof. Ojerinde was docked alongside his children, Mary Funmilola Ojerinde, Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, Adebayo Ojerinde, Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde and six companies linked to him, namely: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learning Centre Limited, Standout Institutes Limited and Esli Perfect Security Printers Limited.

ICPC in a Charge No: FHC//ABJ/CR/119/2023, brought before Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court 7, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, informed the Court of the multiple layers of fraudulent identities and conspiracies designed by the defendants to conceal crimes.

In one count out of a 17-count charge, the Commission through its counsel, Mr. Ebenezer Shogunle, told the Court about how the former JAMB boss conspired with three of his children (Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde, Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde and Adebayo Ojerinde) to sell off property worth One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ($150,000:00) situated at House No. 4 Ahomko Drive, Achimota Phase 2, Accra, Ghana even after the property had been forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Professor Ojerinde was also accused of incorporating the aforementioned companies and taking up simultaneous appointments as Chairman and Director, while being a public officer on full time appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of National Examinations Council (NECO), Minna and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Bwari, knowing very well that the Code of Conduct for Public Officers forbids public officers from engaging in private business other than farming or participating in shareholding of joint stock companies.

The Court was also informed of how the 1st defendant (Ojerinde) in order to avoid various anti-corruption and anti-money laundering policies of government, notably Know Your Customer (KYC) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) policies, took measures to conceal his ownership and active participation in the management of some of these companies by using forged documents, stolen identities and synthetic names.

Meanwhile the accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the charges read to them.

However, the ICPC through its Spokesperson Mrs Azuka Ogugua, on Wednesday, expressed its dissatisfaction with the ruling of the Federal High Court.

According to Ogugua the anti-corruption agency had a valid warrant issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court dated 6th December, 2022.

Advertisement

She said: “Prof. Ojerinde had used several false names, aliases and forged means of identification such as Akanbi Lamidi, Adeniyi Banji, Habibulahi Lamidi, Joshua Olaniran Olakuleyin, etc to perpetrate his corrupt practices through various bank accounts and still retains the resources and influence to evade justice.

“The Commission remains undaunted and will continue to get discharge its responsibilities with diligence and professionalism.”