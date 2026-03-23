ICPC To Arraign El-Rufai In Kaduna Over Fraud, Money Laundering

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The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced plans to arraign former Kadunal State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, before the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, over alleged corruption-related offences.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Head of Media and Public Communications, John Odey, the commission disclosed that El-Rufai will be arraigned alongside one Joel Adoga in a case marked FHC/KD/73/2026 at the Federal High Court, Kaduna Judicial Division.

According to the ICPC, the charges include conversion and possession of public property, as well as money laundering.

The commission also revealed that a separate case involving El-Rufai and another defendant, Amadu Sule, has been filed before a Kaduna State High Court under suit number KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26. The charges in the state case include abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud, and conferring undue advantage.

The anti-graft agency stated that both cases were filed on March 18, 2026, adding that El-Rufai has been duly served. It noted that the date for arraignment in the state High Court will be announced by the court in due course.

El-Rufai’s planned arraignment follows mounting pressure from stakeholders, including the African Democratic Congress, which had called for either his immediate release or formal arraignment, describing his continued detention without charges as unconstitutional.

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Similarly, the Muslim Rights Concern criticised his prolonged detention, while members of his family also demanded that he be brought before a competent court.

The former governor was initially detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on February 16, granted bail two days later, and subsequently rearrested by the ICPC. He has remained in ICPC custody since then amid growing calls for due process.

The ICPC reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law as the case proceeds.