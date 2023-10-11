‘Identity Theft’: Group Reacts To Peter Obi’s Poser To Tinubu

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A group loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Omalegwuoku Progressive Initiative/Igbo Kwenu For Asiwaju, has reacted to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s call for Tinubu to clear the air on controversies surrounding his academic records and identity.

Amb Ginika Tor, leader of the group, said at a press conference on Wednesday that President Tinubu does not owe the LP candidate an explanation about his academic records.

She noted that the president’s focus should be on taking the country to new heights after gaining the massive support and mandate of Nigerians during the presidential elections

“Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour party, came up to say that our president, a man that is the number one man in this country should come out and explain his state. So by now a man who served 8 years as a governor, you don’t know his certificate? Should tell us his background educationally, is that right?

“It is an insult to Nigeria as a nation. For you to call out our president who was massively supported, elected, confirmed and validated as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to come and stand before who? To say he’s from this state, from this country, from this region, from this locality. Does he owe us that? What the President owe us now is to take us to our destination of choice.

“I am disappointed in a man that I respected so much, my brother, who stood in front to run for Igbos. It may not be his turn now, but it could come in future. But whatever he does now is going to play out in the future. So let us be cautious and let all Igbos not be misled by this press interview that our own brother granted.

“We are telling our brother, Obi, calm down, if God wanted you to be there, He would have made you the President. He did not. There is a lot of distraction on this President, are you not bothered with the issues of the world?” she queried.

“I once again call on my brothers and sisters from the Eastern region to please embrace peace at this time that we need to forge ahead progressively, support this administration charged to drive to our destination of choice. Owing to the fact that it is obviously too early to agitate, there is no gain without pain, lets persevere and pray for the government to fulfill our desired dream nation.”

Recall that Obi had asked President Tinubu to reintroduce himself to Nigerians to clear the “lingering doubts and valid speculations about his true identity” once and for all.

Obi challenged Tinubu to tell Nigerians his real name, nationality, place of birth, parentage, the primary and secondary school he attended with dates, as well as the actual universities he attended and certificates obtained.

He also called on Tinubu to indicate where and when he did his National Youth Service (NYSC), and whether he had ever had a change of name.