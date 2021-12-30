Ido LG Chair, Adeojo Boosts Food Production, Security in Ibadan Communities

The Chairman of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mr Sheriff Adeojo, in collaboration with the National Horticultural Research Institute has boosted food production in the council area with donation of improved seedlings to farmers across the local government.

The Press Officer to the council, Alhaji Kunle Kareem, said in an interview with THE WHISTLER that the move was aimed at assisting farmers to boost food production in the council area.

He said that about 300 farmers benefited from the distribution of improved plantain/ banana suckers; citrus; maize and vegetables.

He said, ” The Executive Chairman of Ido Local Government, Honourable Sheriff Adeojo, has done so much to develop the council and his impact can be felt in every sector.

” He recently distributed improved seedlings to about 300 farmers in the local government area. This is in continuation of his efforts to turn Ido to the food basket of the state.

” About 40 per cent of the population engage in agriculture and to assist them, he did this. He also urged the farmers to be more committed to agriculture because of its economic importance to themselves and the country at large.”

He said the Executive Director of NIHORT, Abayomi Olaniyan, who was represented by Dr. Oluyemisi Adelani, Head of Department of Farming System and Extension also appealed to the farmers to heed the instructions given to them on cultivation and how to nurture their plantations.

Adeojo, according to the council’s image maker, has also boosted security in the council area with donation of motorcycles, communication gadgets to security agencies and

Adeojo also expressed his desire to reduce crime to the bearest minimum in the council.

He said this was the motive for distribution of motorcycles and communication gadgets as well as other items to government security agencies and also vigilante groups.











The volunteer security groups that benefited from communication gadgets include Agbekoya, OPC, HVGN, VGN and others.

Adeojo,.he said, after the distribution of the gadgets thereafter inaugurated a joint task force known as ‘Voluntarily Policing Sector’ which patrolled the nooks and crannies of Ido Local Government to ensure security of life and property

The council boss also said that proper identification of Okada riders should be carried out without further delay in order to curb criminal activities among some motorcyclists.

Adeojo also called on residents of the local government to be security conscious and always report any suspicious move or faces seen in their areas to prevent crimes commission.