If Ameachi’s Children Were With Terrorists, He Will Not Be Campaigning – Families of Train Bombing Lament Govt’s Inaction

Families of the abducted Kaduna Train victims have blasted the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for touring different states of the country to seek support for his presidential bid while their loved ones languish in the den of kidnappers.

They wondered if Amaechi would have continued with such consultations for his presidential ambition if his children were the ones being kept by terrorists who attacked the train on March 28.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Khafilat AbduIazeez whose brother was abducted by terrorists six weeks ago said the minister would be on his toes should any of his family members had been stuck with terrorists.

Khafilat Abdulazeez

“I feel that for the minister to be campaigning all over the country, it means that his child is not there. His sister isn’t there, neither is his uncle, his mum nor his children are there.

“I believe if any of them were there, in less than 24 hours, he will not let them stay with people surrounded by weapons. He will bring them out. But who are we now? We are nobody, but at least we have God,” Abdulazeez said.

She further noted that the prolonged stay of her sibling has greatly affected her mental health as she could no longer concentrate on her medical practice.

Also, another family of an abducted victim who identified herself as Halima told this website that the prolonged captivity of her sister, Amina whose children are now in her care is “terrifying and unimaginable.”

Halima said it was preferable to live with the death of a loved one than that of an abducted person whose daily living pattern cannot be ascertained.

“You can imagine, for us, the children are just terrified, they are already here with us and that is why we came here to help them, and to see what the government can do to support and get them free.

“I believe the government can end this if they want to but for them to be actually working, I am not sure of that. I am not sure if that is the focus right now to free those abducted victims but I know that if they are ready to get them out, they will do that in a matter of minutes,” she said.

Speaking further, a representative of the families of the abducted victims, Zaira Aliyu said, “It has been 42 horrible days and uncertainty, fear, pain and hopelessness, but we are still optimistic that the Nigerian government will still do the needful in making sure that they bring back our love ones.

“I have no other option than to believe that they are working even if they are not. And, it is not in my place to know exactly what they are doing but I believe they are doing something. We just want them to do more as a matter of urgency to see that these people are back.”

The families unanimously asked that the suspended railway services speculated to resume soon should be aborted pending the release of the victims.

Recall that terrorists had attacked a train en-route Kaduna, killing eight passengers while 26 got injured from bullet wounds. The terrorists, however, kidnapped no fewer than 62 passengers.

The situation had incited the suspension of the railway services to fix all damages caused by the attack while the Minister of Transportation has been sighted on many occasions galvanizing support for his presidential race.