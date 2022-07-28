If Anything Happens To Tinubu, Shettima Becomes President And It’s Scary – Activist

The former spokesman on New Media of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Deji Adeyanju, has said the idea of a Bola Tinubu Presidency is a scary one.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Adeyanju, who is the convener of Concerned Nigeria, CN, stated this via his twitter handle on Thursday, while accusing the running mate of APC, Kashim Shettima, of being behind the abduction of Chibok girls.

What has now come to be called the Chibok Girls was the abduction in 2014 of secondary school students in an all-girls’ school in Chibok, a community in Chibok Local Government of Borno State.

Shettima who was governor at the time of the abduction was accused of ignoring intelligent reports and various directives from the Goodluck Jonathan administration to shut down the school following increasing wave of terrorist attacks from Boko Haram terrorist group.

It was alleged that his refusal to listen to the directives led to the abduction of over 200 students from the school, which became the sore point of the Jonathan administration.

Jonathan failed to get re-election in 2015, blamed largely on the abduction, which was condemned globally.

Shettima, a muslim, emerged the running mate in the APC to Tinubu, who is also a muslim, on July 10. The joint ticket has been rejected by a wide section of the Christian community for ignoring religious diversity.

But Adeyanju said, “The idea of a Tinubu presidency scares me.

“If anything happens to him, Shettima will be president.

“That’s a man at the Centre of Chibok girls and many allegations of Boko Haram ties,” he said.