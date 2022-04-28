If Buhari Was Not President, Insecurity Would Be Worse – Ayade

Cross River State governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for containing insecurity in the country, saying it could have been worse if he was not the president.

Ayade is the second aspirant from the South-South to seek the presidential ticket of the APC having defected to the party almost two years ago.

The governor spoke on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Thursday.

He said Buhari has done more than enough to mitigate insecurity in the country.

“Security has a very unique international dimension. Nigeria has so many essential elements. The solid minerals have also become a source of challenge for the nation,” he said.

According to Ayade, “International community, locally and across the whole globe, has an eye on us. Most of the time in Africa if you have such solid minerals, it’s just an invitation for a crisis, because they will keep you unsettled so that they can do the exploitation.

“If president Buhari wasn’t president, the security condition of this country could have been worse but because you don’t trace the historical background of where we are, you won’t see what he has done.”

He added that, “The security issue we have is a global issue that is focused on keeping Nigeria unstable. It is far beyond the capacity of Nigeria’s president, it must be something the nation must cry to the international community and seek sophisticated digital, no contact warfare to be able to address it.

“There is an international conspiracy against this nation. Nigeria is extremely lucky by the capacity of the sitting president,” the one time senator said.