‘If Jonathan Was Removed, APC Can Be Removed Too’ — Galadima Warns

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could face the same fate as former President Goodluck Jonathan if it fails to ensure free and fair elections in 2027.

Speaking on Politics Today on Thursday, Galadima said Nigerians had previously voted out an incumbent government and could do so again.

“If you can remove a Jonathan government for simple insecurity in the Northeast, what would you be doing to an APC government?” he asked. “They shouldn’t presume that Nigerians are gullible and cannot react.”

Galadima accused the APC-led administration and the National Assembly of actions capable of undermining democracy, particularly around the Electoral Act.

“Why can’t they amend the law again if there are concerns?” he queried. “If it is true they have over 30 governors and widespread support, why are they afraid of free and fair elections?”

He alleged that the ruling party was “jittery” about the 2027 polls and was attempting to weaken opposition parties through legal and institutional means.

“They are so afraid that they have to coerce people, use institutions of government, stifle opposition and free speech,” he said.

The NNPP stalwart also raised concerns about what he described as selective prosecution of political figures, questioning why some individuals were being investigated while others accused of corruption were not.

“Any individual — whether APC, PDP, NNPP or ADC — whoever errs must face the law,” Galadima said. “But it must be a level playing ground.”

On the economy, Galadima dismissed claims that conditions were improving, arguing that government policies had worsened hardship.

“When they took over, the naira was about N400 to the dollar. How much is it today? About N1,500,” he said. “How much was fuel being sold then?”

He further accused the government of neglecting agriculture, claiming that massive grain importation had undermined local farmers and rice millers.

“This government has killed agriculture deliberately,” he said. “Over 1,000 rice mills established in this country are grounded because farmers are not supported.”

Galadima also criticised the 10th National Assembly, describing it as “worse than a rubber stamp.”

“By the time the president sends a paper, they have already passed it and returned it,” he said. “They have no opinion other than the opinion of those who sent them.”

But responding on the same programme, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, dismissed Galadima’s claims as baseless and driven by political frustration.

“The only reason they are overheating the polity is because they did not win the election and have no confidence they will win,” Morka said.

He rejected allegations that the APC was afraid of the 2027 elections, insisting the party remained focused on governance and electoral victories.

“We just won elections in the FCT, Kano and Rivers,” he said. “The electorate voted for our candidates. Nigerians are the ones who decide.”

On claims of selective prosecution, Morka said law enforcement agencies were carrying out legitimate investigations.

“To suggest that investigating individuals suspected of crimes is political is emotional manipulation,” he stated. “He who alleges must prove.”

Morka also defended the government’s economic record, saying key indicators showed improvement.

“Food inflation is coming down. General inflation is easing. The economy is doing better than it has in many years,” he said. “This president has turned the corner.”

He maintained that the National Assembly would not be swayed by opposition calls to amend the newly signed Electoral Act.

“I don’t see the National Assembly launching any amendment based on this cacophony of sound,” Morka said.