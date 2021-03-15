If Your Husband Cheats On You, Buy Him Condom, Pete Edochie Advises Women

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Iconic Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie, has advised married women that suspect their husband to be cheating on them to buy them a pack of condom.

He said this in a video shared on his official Instagram page in celebration of Mothers Day.

Explaining how to handle infidelity in a relationship, the Icon made a biblical reference about King Solomon who had many wives and concubines.

He said, “A lot of you right now are not in your husband’s house. You say that he was cheating on me. Solomon, I think had about 1000 wives and 700 concubines. If your husband is cheating on you and now decides to take many more wives what are you going to do? Nothing. Absolutely nothing.

“If you think that your husband leaves the house and says that he is going on tour and he is going to have an affair outside, put a packet of condom into his bag, tell him that you have packed his bag for him. When he sees it, psychologically he is going to think, ‘this woman has my interest at heart.’

“If it is his intention to stray he will put himself together. The thing is that you women are not creative, you want to be like white women who keep marrying and divorcing and marrying. It does not suit us, it does not go down well with us. No.”

Watch the video below;