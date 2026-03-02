Igbo Elders Urge Soludo To Halt Demolition Of 10,000 Shops In Onitsha Market

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) Worldwide has appealed to Governor Charles Soludo to stop further demolition of shops in the Onitsha Main Market, warning that continued destruction could lead to widespread economic hardship and humanitarian distress.

In a statement issued Monday by UNIEC Chairman and Director-General, Justice Alpha Ikpeama, titled “UNIEC Warns Against Demolition of 10,000 Shops,” the council praised the governor’s vision for urban renewal but cautioned that it must not come at the expense of livelihoods in Onitsha — a city described as the commercial heartbeat of the Igbo nation.

“Onitsha Main Market supports millions of Nigerians and regional traders across West and Central Africa, sustaining entire value chains in commerce, logistics, transport, manufacturing, and apprenticeship systems,” UNIEC said. “Urban renewal must not translate into urban punishment. Leaders are remembered not only for beautiful cities but for how they treated the people who lived in them.”

The council stressed that behind every shop are families, children in school, women running households, youths learning trades, and elders surviving on daily commerce. They warned that mass displacement of traders could exacerbate unemployment, deepen poverty, and increase insecurity.

UNIEC urged the Anambra State government to engage in broad consultations with traders, market leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society, and ensure any relocation includes fully developed alternative markets and transition arrangements.

The call comes after the state government, in defiance of a High Court order, commenced demolition of 10,000 shops in the market on Sunday. Authorities claimed the exercise was to reclaim the original master plan and restore order for “seamless trade and shop activities.” The demolition, which began around 4:00 a.m., involved police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Operation Udo-Gaucho, Agunechemba, and other security personnel.

While some traders reportedly removed their wares in anticipation, others engaged in self-demolition of shops to prevent government overreach. Residents and legal practitioners have condemned the exercise, questioning the government’s disregard for the court’s status quo order issued by Justice J. I. Nweze, which had directed all parties to maintain the situation pending a substantive hearing scheduled for March 16, 2026.

Observers warned that ignoring court orders sets a dangerous precedent for lawlessness, undermining both governance and public trust in legal institutions.

UNIEC expressed confidence in Governor Soludo’s wisdom, emphasizing that true development balances urban renewal with the protection of human dignity and livelihoods, pledging to engage constructively to safeguard the market community while supporting sustainable development initiatives.