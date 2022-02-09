Igbo Group Commends Suspension of Catholic Priest That Banned Igbo Songs

The suspension of Rev Fr James Anelu of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu-Owa, Ikorodu, Lagos State, for banning Igbo songs in his parish is a step in the right direction.

Maka Odimma Igbo, a cultural group promoting the emancipation of the Igbo race, stated this Wednesday in Enugu during a chat with THE WHISTLER.

Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, convener/leader of the group, described the action as retrogressive, adding that the action of the archbishop of Lagos, His Eminence, Alfred Adewale Martins, in suspending the parish priest is instructive.

Our correspondent reports that the archbishop, in a letter dated 7th February 2022, suspended Fr Anelu indefinitely.

Maka Odimma Ndigbo said any priest that would take such decision should also ban contributions from Ndigbo towards the development of such parish.

Chukwumezie said, “This is a timely intervention on the unfortunate action. We should shield our religious places of such divisiveness.

“It was very unfortunate. If Igbo also ban their money in the church, it will be felt. Promoting one’s ethnic base is not bad, but unjustly fighting another is a chronic disease, especially in a religious circle.

“While we in Maka Odimma Igbo promote every good thing Igbo everywhere and anywhere, let us please never as individuals or as a group try to run down any other ethnic group no matter the provocation. We believe in unity in diversity.

“We should therefore commend the archbishop for taking a bold, timely and decisive step. We call on Igbo faithful in that parish and in all religious circles everywhere to worship God wherever they are in truth and love following the dictates of their conscience.

“We do not know where our strength as an ethnic group draws life from. Only God knows that. We should also endeavour to back up religiousness with concrete action for the emancipation of the Igbo race for faith without action is dead on arrival.”