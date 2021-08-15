Igbo Must Avoid War In Quest For Self-Determination—Ohanaeze Youths

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), weekend, said Igbo youths would never engage in war with any part of the country again. The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo also blamed “corrupt leaders in the country for putting the nation where it is today”.

Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the national president of OYC, told newsmen in Abuja after a national executive meeting of the Indigenous Ethnic Youths Leaders of Nigeria that “gone are the days where the Igbo would be provoked by their corrupt leaders to pick arms against their brothers and sisters from other ethnic nationalities”.

He said, “The youths should bear in mind that none of the political elders and oppressors has the energy to go to war, but rather they will drum it and push them to it.

“The youths must know that the Igbo nation belongs to them, so we must seek their survival by every peaceful means. Crisis affects youths more than the elders, so I want to urge my people, no matter the provocation, that we can never pick guns or any other weapon and go to war against any ethnic nationalities in Nigeria again.”

Igbo Ayaka added Igbo youths would continue to adopt peaceful approaches over every demand. Quoting him, “War is an instrument that interrupts the plans of the youths, therefore, we must avoid any violent plan and attack in the quest for self-determination.

“War ruins youths and shatters their dreams. We should desist from every act capable of interrupting the dreams of Igbo youths because what war can achieve in fifty years, peaceful approaches and dialogues can achieve within a short time.”

He however admitted that the only reason for the call for self-determination in Igbo land was the marginalization and injustice meted to Ndigbo by the government.