Igbo Presidency: Ohanaeze Clarifies Report On Abandoning Peter Obi

The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze, Monday, described a media report that it had put aside its quest for an Igbo president as ‘the height of a mischievous sensational press hyperbole’.

Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, ahead of the 2023 general elections, declared that it should be the turn of the South-East zone of Nigeria to succeed former president Muhammadu Buhari based on equity and justice.

It prompted its support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi. Obi however lost, but is currently challenging the victory of Mr Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress at the presidential election petition tribunal.

A media report however emerged on Sunday that the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, granted an interview asking Ndigbo ‘to put aside the issue of Igbo presidency’, and close ranks with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, denied the report, describing it as ‘the height of a mischievous sensational press hyperbole’.

Ogbonnia, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu, said, “That the Igbo should put aside the issue of Igbo Presidency is a whimsical conjecture that represents the distorted imaginations of the maladjusted news purveyors.

“For anyone to suggest that the Igbo should put aside the issue of presidency is false news, mundane speculation that dwells in bowels of the purveyors.

“Since his assumption of office as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Iwuanyanwu has remained consistent on a transformative philosophical framework that will change the Igbo land. Iwuanyanwu maintains that the Igbo have the disruptive ingenuity that will transform the Igbo to an economic hub for the entire Africa.

“The Igbo leader is very enthusiastic that the human and capital resources that the Almighty has endowed the Igbo are sufficient to put us on a top economic scale beyond the Nigerian ethnocentrism.”