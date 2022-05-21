Igbo Youths Urge Pastor Kumuyi To Ignore IPOB Threat On Abia Crusade

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) an organization of all youths leaders in the Southeast has urged the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, to ignore threats by separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go ahead with his planned crusade in Aba, Abia State.

COSEYL in a statement on Saturday signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, said there was nothing like security threats in the Southeast.

The Indigenous People of Biafra had on Thursday asked Kumuyi not to hold crusade in the southeast region of Nigeria following security concerns perpetrated by “unknown gunmen.”

But Kumuyi had in response to the IPOB statement said the Church would go ahead with its planned crusade despite “security challenges” allegedly facing the state.

However, Igbo youths group said the people of Aba were in need of the gospel and are ready to listen to the clergy.

He wondered why Emma Powerful, spokesperson of IPOB, has not asked politicians and political parties that are organising their campaigns or those doing burial ceremonies and weddings to stop such programs due to security in the region.

The press release read in part: “We call on the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, to ignore the warning of Emma Powerful, spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, urging him to cancel his crusade in South East based on security concerns.

“In South East, politicians, political parties are organising their campaigns, people are doing burial ceremonies to bury their love ones, white wedding and traditional weddings are going on and Emma Powerful did not tell them not to do their programmes and same person is warning the General Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church not to go ahead with his crusade. Something is really fishy in his statement.

“We are really surprised how Emma Powerful became so concerned about Pastor Kumuyi’s security. Kumuyi is a Man of God protected by the Most High God. It is not the business of anyone to worry about how Almighty God protests his servants. For Emma Powerful to suddenly ask the Man of God to call off his scheduled crusade leaves much to be desired.

“We call on Emma Powerful not to make such statement next time concerning a man of God, serving the Almighty God.

“We call on Pastor William Kumuyi to disregard the statement by Emma Powerful and come to South East to preach the everlasting gospel of Jesus Christ to our people.

“South East is very safe. Businessmen and women have been coming to do their business without any molestation whatsoever. We call on Emma Powerful to leave Christianity alone and concentrate on his agitation for Biafra.”