Igboho Drags DSS To Court, Seeks N5.5bn Damages

The embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has asked the court for an order restraning the Department of State Services and other security agencies from arresting him.

Igboho, who is currently being in detention of the security agency in Cotonu, the commercial capital of Benin Republic also prayed the court to declare the July 1 raid on his residence in Ibadan a violation of his fundamental rights.

The activist’s counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyu ( SAN), who filed the originating motion and application before an Oyo State High Court on Friday also prayed for a declaration that hunting for Igboho because of his involvement agitation for Yoruba Nation is a violation of his fundamental right.

The applicant prayed the court for “a declaration that respondents’ resolute in preventing the applicant from propagating his belief in association with other like minds in creating a Yoruba Nation and/or Oduduwa Republic for his Indigenous Yoruba People and hunting him with gun with a view to arresting him dead or alive when he has not called for war in achieving same is against his fundamental rights to freedom of thought, conscience and association since campaign for self-determination is recognised by Nigerian Law and international treaties of organisations to which Nigeria belongs.

“An order of injunction restraining the Respondents, their agents, privies and associates in other security forces and/or anybody acting on their behalf and/or instructions from arresting, detaining, molesting, harassing and/or in any way interfering with his to personal liberty, freedom of movement of Chief Sunday Adeyemo Sunday Igboho, enjoyment of his property without fear of invasion of his home by the respondents and their agents.

“An order of injunction restraining the Respondents, their agents, privies and/or associates in other security forces including Amotekun and/or anybody acting on their behalf and/or instructions from blocking the accounts of the Applicant in any bank and/or placing no debit thereon and directing them to lift same where they had so acted.

“An order of their honourable court directing the Respondents to return all the items legally belonging to the applicants seized from his house at Igboho Villa, 1. Dalag Street, Off Soka Bus Stop, Soka Area, Off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan, by the respondents to wit: – N2 million cash; €1,000 (one thousand euro); travel documents including passports belonging to the applicants and family members; gold jewelry and wrist watches; (5.) I-phone 12 mobile phone; (6.) Samsung fold mobile phone;

“Other items yet unknown to the Applicant and carted away by the 2nd & 3rd Respondents in the course of their illegal invasion and/or raid of the Applicant’s house at Igboho Villa, 1, Dalag Street, Off Soka Bus Stop, Soka Area, Off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan; save guns and ammunition harvested by them from their armouries including two (2) guns belonging to police escorts of one of the guests of the applicant and purporting same to be applicant’s.”

Igboho also prayed for an order of the court compelling the respondents jointly and severally to pay the applicant the sum of N500,000,000:00 (five hundred million ) as special damages for the damage done to his car and residence.

He also prayed for “An order of this honourable court awarding the sum of -N5,000,000,000:00 (Five Hundred Billion Naira) being exemplary and/or aggravated damages for breaching the Applicant’s fundamental rights in the course of illegal and/or malicious invasion of his residence situated, lying and being at Igboho Villa. No.1, Dalag Street, Off Soka Bus Stop, Soka Area, Off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan.”