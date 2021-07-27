Igboho Returns To Cell After Marathon Court Session In Cotonou

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho returned to police custody late Monday night after about 11 hours of proceedings at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Although it was gathered that Igboho was taken to the court very early in the morning, the resumed hearing of the case started around noon and ended around 11:20pm Nigerian time.

Many of the supporters of the Yoruba Nation activist and Obas thronged the court in solidarity with Igboho to observe proceedings but the trial was held behind closed doors.

At a point , the police came and drove out supporters and journalists from the court premises.

Not dettered by this, the supporters gathered again on the street and waited for several hours.

It was gathered that the court investigated the allegations brought against Igboho by the Federal Government of Nigeria which accused Igboho of stockpiling arms and causing disunity among Nigerians back at home.

The Nigerian government was said to have been represented by six lawyers.

The court was said to have granted Igboho, who was reportedly injured during his arrest on July 19, access to medical care.

The Department of State Services had on July 1 raided the residence of Igboho in the Soka area of Ibadan where they killed two of his aides and arrested 13 occupants of the house but their main target escaped.

The DSS subsequently claimed that they found illegal weapons in his house and declared him wanted but Igboho denied the allegations.

He was however arrested by INTERPOL on July 19 together with his wife, Ropo while travelling to Germany. The wife has since been freed by the court.