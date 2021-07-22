Igboho To Spend Another Night In Cell As Court Adjourns Hearing Till Friday

The Cour D’Appel De Cotonou has adjourned the case involving Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho till Friday.

The court ordered that Igboho should be returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, Benin Republic where he will spend another night.

He is facing trial for obtaining Beninise passport despite not being a citizen of the country.

The government lawyer refused to address journalists after the Thursday proceeding and Igboho’s counsel also said the time was not ripe to say anything on the case.

He, however, expressed optimism that the case would be decided in favour of his client.

Igboho and his wife, Ropo were arrested on Monday night at the airport in Cotonu, Benin Republic on their way to Germany.

Igboho went underground on July 1 when he managed to escape the raid on his house by the DSS who killed two occupants and arrested 13.

They accused him of stockpiling arms and ammunition but Igboho had since debunked the claims.

Following his arrest, the government of Nigeria has been making efforts to ensure his extradition to the country but the Yoruba nation agitator and his numerous supporters are against this.