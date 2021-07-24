Igboho’s Arrest: We’re Working Behind The Scenes, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said people are working behind the scenes concerning the arrest of the Yoruba. nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

He spoke on Saturday while addressing journalists at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote during the local government/council areas election.

Igboho, who was declared wanted by the Department of State Services on July 1 following the raid on his residence in Ibadan, was arrested at Cotonu airport in Republic of Benin together with his wife, Ropo on his way to Germany.

Many people believe that the South-West governors ought to have spoken about Igboho’s ordeal since Monday but neither has been heard from them including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who is governor of Igboho’s state.

However, Sanwo-Olu when asked why the South-West governors have kept quiet on the matter said some people were already working behind the scenes.

The governor said, “These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”