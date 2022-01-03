Igboho’s Counsel Faults Olajengbesi’s Resignation From Yoruba Nation Activist’s Legal Team

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Yomi Aliyyu, has faulted the claim of Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi that he has resigned from Chief Sunday Igboho’s legal team.

Aliyyu said Olajengbesi was never a member of Igboho’s legal team and had no right to speak for the detained Yoruba Nation activist.

He said this in a statement on Monday while also urging members of Yoruba self-determination groups and others to disregard whatever comment emanates from Olayomi Koiki and Olajengbesi regarding Igboho.

Aliyyu, who said he remained the spokesman for the embattled Igboho said Olajengbesi was hired to represent the 12 persons who were arrested from the residence of Igboho by operatives of DSS on July 1, 2021.

He said the embattled lawyer, who is currently under fire from the Prof Banji Akintoye led Ilana Omo Oodua, had no authorisation to speak for Igboho.

Olajengbesi had released a statement on behalf of Igboho on the New Year eve where he said Igboho said he was not at war with President Muhammadu Buhari and the six governors in the South-West.

Akintoye had issued his own New Year message where he said, among other things, that election would not hold in Yorubaland in 2022.

But Olajengbesi issued a statement where he condemned the position of Akintoye and this attracted backlash for the lawyer from Yoruba self-determination groups.

Aliyyu said, ” My attention has been directed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo himself to the

online statement of Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq. that he has resigned from the Legal Team of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa.

“I instructed Pelumi Olajengbesi to secure the release of the 12 people

arrested in Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s house. I never involved him in Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s matter. Thus, he has a limited brief.

” He is at no time counsel to Chief Adeyemo but rather Ilana Oodua that paid

him for services he rendered to them. Whether he could turn around to condemn the arrow head of those who paid him depends on his conscience.

“He knows I turned down their wish to pay me for professional services to Chief

Sunday Igboho. Let it be on record that I also condemn the statement

of Baba Prof. Akintoye that there will not be elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

“Justice is not a one way traffic but 3-way! One for them, one for public and

another for government.

I seize this opportunity to plead with members of the public to disregard

whatever Pelumi Olajengbesi, Esq. or Mr. Koiki stated to have purportedly

emanated from Chief Sunday Adeyemo. They lack the vires to so do!

“However, why Pelumi could say anything for the 12; and that will be after

clearance from me which he has not taken in recent times; he has no right to

say anything on behalf of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa since he is not his counsel, without infringing on Rules of Professional Conduct.

” No good counsel does that. Koiki on his part can say whatever he likes on behalf of his

Ilana Oodua Group but not Chief Sunday Adeyemo! Each of them should be personally held liable for their uternaces.

“For umpteenth time, I, Chief Yomi Alliyu SAN, is the only person authorised

in writing by my Client, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa, to act for

him and/or make statements on his behalf. I sincerely hope my two brothers will be guided accordingly.”