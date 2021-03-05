Igo Aguma Quits APC After Supreme Court Judgment Sealing His Removal As State Chairman

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Former chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma, has announced his decision to quit the party following Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that dismissed his appeal to reclaim the position.

Aguma in a statement issued by his media adviser, Livingston Wechie, described the Supreme Court ruling as an unhealthy judicial precedence.

He said: “Regrettably, the APC that preaches respect for the rule of law rather than protect the said rights of her members as enshrined has failed to do so and celebrates the violation of it’s own Constitution traditionally.

“Therefore I announce my formal exit from the All Progressive Congress (APC) immediately. This is my decision.”

THE WHISTLER, gathered that Aguma lost his bid to reclaim the chairmanship position in the state chapter of the party, while Barr. Isaac Ogbobula was declared the rightful chairman this morning in the apex court.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the APC, Ogbonna Nwuke, when contacted by THE WHISTLER, said: “Rivers people are elated by the ruling of the Apex Court. The decision has lifted the veil and put all who were behind the action to destabilize the APC in Rivers to shame.

“We have learnt that Igo Aguma has withdrawn his membership of the party, following the crushing defeat. We can only wish him well in his future endeavors.” Ogbonna said.