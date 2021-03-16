IGP Adamu Drops Case Against Ex-Gov Ohakim

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The ‘false information’ suit filled by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, against former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim, has been dismissed on Tuesday by Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

This came after the IGP’s counsel, Rotshang Faith Dimka, filed a notice to discontinue the suit with charge number CR/933/2020.

The notice reads: “Take notice that the complainant discontinues all of the proceedings in this case against Dr Ikedi Ohakim with the consent of all the parties.”

In the dismissed suit, the police chief had accused Ohakim of giving false information about how he was threatened with a gun by one Chinyere Amuchienwa. The IGP had also accused the former governor of lying about having a land he planned to sell in Lagos.

Ohakim was also accused of naming the Minister of Works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, as the owner of the said land.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did unlawfully give false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May 2019, at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May 2019 at Asokoro, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did unlawfully used derogatory the name of Raji Fashola as the owner of the purported land situated at Ikeja, Lagos state and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968,” read the three-count charge