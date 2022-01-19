IGP Baba Engages Experts To Help Police Fight Insecurity

Amid growing insecurity, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has engaged the services of public safety experts to assist the police force curb crime in the country.

The experts are expected to share ideas with top echelons of the police with a view to helping the NPF improve internal security management in the country.

The Force PRO, Frank Mba, announced on Wednesday that IGP Baba has invited Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police, amongst others, to a two-day conference and retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, where they will interface with the experts and share ideas.

According to Mba, the conference tagged “The New Police Vision: A Roadmap for Stabilizing Internal Security in Nigeria” will be held on February 7th and 8th, 2022. It is being organised with support of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

He said, “The IGP notes that the Conference and Retreat will equally provide a unique opportunity for the Strategic Managers of the Force and carefully selected Public Safety Experts to engage in peer review and cross fertilization of ideas for improved internal security management in the country. This is in addition to providing new traction for driving the new NPF policy aimed at modernization, re-orientation and re-tooling of the Force.

“The IGP, while assuring the nation of concerted efforts at improving Police service delivery, public safety and crime management in the year 2022 and beyond, expresses belief that the Retreat will help to evolve new pathways to tackling crimes and other law enforcement challenges in the Country.”

Mba added that the brainstorming session which would be coordinated by Matchmakers Consult International will “afford the Police leadership the opportunity to identify and set measurable crime fighting agenda for the Force in the year 2022.”