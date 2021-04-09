IGP Baba Meets S/East, S/South Police Commanders, Says Regions’ Security Situation Critical

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Acting Inspector- General of Police, Usman Baba, says there are critical security situation in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

Baba disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the opening of a meeting with police strategic commanders in the zones.

He said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the two regions of the country in order to resolve them.

According to Baba, after the meeting, the commanders will go back to their zones to implement outcome of the meeting.

The IGP said the challenges would require the force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nip in the bud immediately.

“It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.’’

He said calling a larger meeting of all Commissioners of Police and other senior officers would not be right at the moment because of COVID-19 protocols.