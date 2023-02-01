IGP Digitalizes Officers’ Database To Track Deployment, Retirement, Others

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a ‘Smartforce Database Management System’ for the digitalization of personnel records, ease administrative bottlenecks and create ease in tracking postings/transfers.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, signed by its Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The system, launched on Wednesday featured the digitalization and biometric capturing of officers details and the issuance of radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Cards for personnel identification.

According to the police, the SmartForce has its storage servers domiciled in the Nigeria Police Force National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i) facilities and SmartForce office and the office of the Force Secretary Headquarters, Abuja.

IGP Baba noted that the operation is aimed at integrating the Force into an ICT-Based System to simplify the management of its personnel records and its workforce through modern technological concepts.

This, he stated would assist in monitoring the distribution of personnel workforce and access across the country.

“The system will aid the office of the Force Secretary in planning for the deployment of personnel in the Force, budgetary-related issues, tracing/identification of Police personnel, and retrieval of records as it relates to serving and retired Police personnel.

“The IGP has equally flagged off the practical training of Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) and ICT Officers from the 36 State Commands and the FCT at the Force Headquarters on handling and use of the gadgets provided for data capturing of all personnel including a modernized hi-tech biometric machine with unique features like Fingerprint scanner, 2D Scanner, and Smart Facial Recognition application.

“While reiterating his vision for a Police driven by the integration of cutting-edge technology, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered a total overhaul of the former system and a swift commencement of the digitalization process across all Commands and Formations of the Force for timeous upgrade and operation of the system,” the statement read.