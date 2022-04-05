IGP Identifies, Dismisses Nine Officers Involved In Planned Police Strike

Nine rank and file officers have been identified and dismissed following their involvement in a proposed strike action scheduled from March 26.

The information of their dismissal was contained in a wireless message sighted by AIT on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The message with number 6350/FPM/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.14/61 signed by the Commissioner of Police Provost, Force Headquarters, approved the immediate dismissal of two Inspectors, five Sergeants and two Constables.

The affected police personnel are Inspector Nanoll Lamak; Inspector Amos Nagurah; Sergeant Onoja Onuche; Sergeant Franklin Agughalau; Sergeant Emmanuel Isah; Sergeant Adesina Ismail; Sergeant Osoteku Ademola; Police Constable Ehighamhen Favour Ebele and and Police Constable Ubong Inem.

The dismissal followed the conclusion of the Force’s orderly room trial for Offences of Confidence to plan, organize, and coordinate industrial strike within the ranks of the police.

The IGP ordered that the Commissioners of Police in commands and formations should eject the affected officers from official accommodation and facilities where applicable.

Recall that the authorities of the Nigeria Police had vowed to fish out and deal with individuals or officers behind a purported strike action which it said was aimed at inciting mutiny against the system.

The perpetrators of the purported strike had demanded for an immediate implementation of the up-ward review of the new salary structure of officers; improved welfare package as well as an upgrade of working tools.

The threat to down tool by the junior officers had, however, yielded results as the IGP had subsequently provided over 253 operational vehicle, additional uniforms, kits and body armour.

The IGP had also assured the officers of a speedy implementation of the new salary structure.