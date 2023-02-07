IGP Ignores PSC, Posts Frank Mba, Idowu Owohunwa To Ogun, Lagos As Commissioners

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Tuesday went ahead to deploy the Commissioners of Police Frank Mba and Idowu Owohunwa to Ogun and Lagos States despite disapproval by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

IGP Baba in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the deployment as a “provisional posting pending the approval” of the PSC.

THE WHISTLER had reported the disagreement that ensued between the PSC and the IGP after an alleged refusal to approve the recommendation of the latter to deploy the duo as commissioners in Ogun and Lagos States.

The PSC disapproved the postings due to alleged refusal of the IGP to follow the guidelines for deploying CPs which mandates him to recommend three persons per state with their Curricular Vitae, instead of nominating only one officer.

The policy, according to the PSC, helps the commission to take an informed decision, a development that proves that the IGP again, disregarded one of the commission’s statutory mandates to approve the deployment of officers.

Aside from the duo, the IGP deployed three additional CPs including Adebola Hamzat to Adamawa, Suleiman Yusuf – Taraba and Faleye Olaleye to Ebonyi States respectively.

The IGP said the deployment was part of strategies to strengthen the operational structures of police state commands.

Meanwhile, the IGP has also ordered the posting/redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations.

Baba said the development was in line with the Force manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes.

The statement revealed the roles of the newly promoted senior officers and their departments including the redeployment of DIG Danmallam Mohammed to the Department of Finance and Administration.

Others include the deployments of AIGs to take up responsibilities of retired DIGs in charge of some departments of the Force, and they include:

“DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni; to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga, mni; to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode, mni.

“AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Similarly, the following Senior Police Officers have been posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Commands as indicated against their names.

“AIG Police Mobile Force – CP Matthew Akinyosola; AIG Zone 6 Calabar – CP Jonathan Towuru; AIG Zone 2 Lagos – CP Sylvester A. Alabi; AIG Zone 11 Osogbo – CP Akande Sikiru Kayode and AIG Zone 17 Akure – CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya.

“The IGP has therefore charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration are effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.

“He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.

“The posting is with immediate effect,” the statement read.