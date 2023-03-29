IGP Is In Charge Of Police, PSC Arase Hints At Cordial Relationship With NPF

The new Chairperson of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Solomon Arase has hinted he would have a positive relationship with the Inspector General of Police, unlike his predecessors.

The retired former Inspector-General of Police was sworn-in on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari, two months after his appointment was announced.

Addressing the press at the State House after the event, Arase said one way to improve the lopsided relationship between the police and the PSC was ensuring that both institutions maintain their constitutional mandates without interference.

“I will expect that the commission allows the IGP to exercise his operational control over the police and that the IG himself will respect the constitutional powers of the Police Service Commission. So, there must be mutual respect between both parties. I don’t foresee any crisis at all,” he said.

Both parties have had their share of disagreements in the last three years, especially on whose mandate it was to spearhead the recruitment of Nigerians into the constable cadre of the police.

Arase said that both the PSC and Police should create the enabling environment for “negotiation, empathy and respect for each of our roles” as contained in the Act guiding their duties.

On police training, Arase assured officers of exposure to local and international expertise including dispute resolution to enhance trust between the public and operatives.

“The issue of discipline will be taken seriously. I will not want a situation where civil situations arise. So, if there is any officer who steps out of the line, there will be consequences,” he added.

He also assured that police operatives who exhibit good conduct would reap the benefits upon retirement while priorities will be given to their welfare including scholarship schemes, and decent houses among others.

“So, we must take the interest of the Nigerian police officers into consideration. And we’ll douse the issue of corruption. Also, members of the public should not corrupt them,” Arase noted.

The new PSC chairman hails from Oredo Local Government Council of Edo State and was born in Sapele, Delta state, on June 21, 1956.

He was enlisted into the police in 1981, one year after bagging a degree in political science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Arase also has a Bachelor of Law degree and Master of law from the University of Benin and the University of Lagos respectively.

He attended the Nigerian Law school and was called to the bar in 2000. He also has a Master’s degree in strategic studies from the University of Ibadan.

Arase had served in different capacities of the Police Force including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.