IGP ‘Losing Weight’: Sowore Carpets Buhari

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments on the recent spate of insecurity and kidnappings in the country upon his return from the United Kingdom, UK, former presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress, AAC, Human Rights and Pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore has taken a dig at the president.

Recall that Buhari when asked by a reporter if a different approach would be applied to combat insurgency had said the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu was losing weight, a proof that he was working hard.

Sowore while reacting in a statement today said: “I think the President has lost it. His reaction is at variance with the gravity of the insecurity in the country”.

In a video tweeted by VOA journalist Saleh Shehu Ashaka, on Twitter @AshakaSaleh, had asked the President: “Are we likely to see a different approach in the fight against insecurity, especially kidnapping, which is a big issue now Sir?”

The President responded: “You know, I have just seen the IG, he is… I think he is losing weight; so, I think he is working hard.

Buhari left Nigeria on April 25 for London and returned yesterday, May 5, 2019 after spending ten days, which according to the presidency was a “private visit”