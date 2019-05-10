Advertisement

Following public outcry against officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu has said supervisors of these trigger-happy officers will be held accountable for the breaches of those under their command.

Adamu who spoke during an interactive session with officers-in-charge of SARS and other special units gave the warning against the backdrop of the recent killings by the officers of the squad

Recall that most Nigerians of recent accused SARS of indiscriminate killings on different occasions and have repeatedly called for the disbandment of the unit.

Most recently, recall also that of recent a resident of Mangoro area of Lagos, Kolade Johnson was killed in March by stray bullets fired by a SARS operative.

Adamu said the killings have caused Nigerians to lose trust and confidence in the security unit.

“It has become imperative to have this interactive session with you because of the need to address concerns on the rising rate of armed robberies, kidnappings, banditry and other violent crimes in the country,” Adamu said.

“Within this context, we must also address issues touching on the abuse of powers, misuse of firearms and other extra-judicial actions by personnel in your Units.

“Let me re-emphasise here, once again, that our primary responsibility is to protect the lives and property of the citizens we were engaged to serve. Indeed, these unprofessional actions have led to lack of confidence and trust in the police and this impact on our crime prevention capacity.

“Again, let me sound a note of warning here as I have done in various fora, that any officer that is involved in extra-judicial killing and abuse of power will be held accountable for his action and risks losing his job and facing criminal prosecution. Furthermore, you as the line supervisors of such erring officers shall be held vicariously liable for supervisory negligence be similarly sanctioned.”

The police recently released some tips for motorists to abide by when approaching a security checkpoint or when flagged-down by police officers in order to avoid problems.