IGP Order Arrest, Prosecution of Nigerians Trading Resigned Naira Note

The Inspector-General Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba has ordered the deployment of officers across the nation to arrest and prosecute individuals engaged in the sale or abuse of the new naira notes.

The IGP gave the charge to the Force Criminal Investigations Department and the Assistant IGP in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau on Friday.

The information contained in a statement, signed by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Force to arrest individuals violating the CBN Act.

The Act criminalizes amongst other things the hawking, selling or otherwise trading, spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira notes, falsifying or counterfeiting of bank notes, refusal to accept the Naira as a means of payment, tampering with the coin or note issued by the CBN.

The development followed the identification of some Nigerians intercepted by security agencies trading the redesigned naira ahead of the deadline on February 10.

On Wednesday, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested one Oluwadarasimi Emma, with the Twitter handle Simisola of Lala, offering new naira notes for sale on social media.

The ICPC claimed the victim seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to openly market the new notes.

The antigraft agency believed she colluded with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a “black market”.

Similarly, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes.

The agency informed Nigerian that some commercial bank officials were aiding the economic malfeasance, and warned the currency racketeers to desist from the act.