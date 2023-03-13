IGP Orders Speedy Investigation Of Electoral Cases To Enable INEC Prosecute Offenders

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has directed Commissioners of Police to ensure that investigations into all cases of violations of the 2022 Electoral Act during the February 25 presidential/national assembly election are expedited.

The IGP in a statement on Monday directed that they hasten the process to enable them to forward the case files to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

The Police had earlier disclosed that it responded to at least 185 electoral infractions and arrested 203 offenders during the election.

The IGP noted that the development was geared towards ensuring an all-inclusive election security management as well as leveraging active participation of Nigerians to achieve free, fair, and credible gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections on March 18.

“The Inspector-General of Police has therefore urged well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the Police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with election security management, to ensure a hitch-free security architecture for all and sundry particularly the electorates, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials so that all citizens can exercise their franchise without molestation, harassment and security threats,” the statement read.

Recall that the Police Spokesperson, CSP OLumuyiwa Adejobi in an interview with THE WHISTLER said political thuggery was responsible for majority of the offences recorded received by the Force during the election.

Election observers have also adjudged the election exercise to have been marred with pockets of violence including civil unrest, harassment/intimation of voters, and gunshot among others in parts of Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Lagos, Kogi, Abia, Rivers and Adamawa states.