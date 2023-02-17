IGP Probes Alleged Criminal Activities Of Senior Police Officers In Anambra

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba is looking into the case of some senior officers at the Anambra State Police Command allegedly involved in killings, organ harvesting, kidnapping and other unlawful activities.

The issue came to light after an Instablog blog, Gistloversgram_media published reports revealing several numbers of “evidence” on the alleged criminal activities of the officers, including images of their victims, some of who had been declared missing.

The report, which went viral on social media, infuriated some Nigerians on Twitter who demanded the arrest and investigation of the officers.

The officers linked with the alleged crimes include Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Patrick Agbazue, Inspector Harrison Akama and Superintendent of Police (SP) known as Princess Nwode.

A former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano and his wife were also linked with the officers as well as a business mogul, Arthur Eze.

The spokesperson for the Force Headquarters, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a tweet on Friday said, “The Force Headquarters is aware of this case. We are looking into it with all the seriousness it deserves. The IGP personally has stepped into the case, and we hope to speak, officially, about the matter. Pls, be calm while we take the necessary action. Thanks”.

Developing events monitored by THE WHISTLER however revealed alleged plans by some of the indicted officers to leave the country following the weight of evidence available against them.

Pictures of some of their victims that had been killed or kidnapped for ransom are said to be available.

However, IGP Usman Baba is said to have summoned the officers to the Force Headquarters for interrogation.

When contacted to confirm the development, the Police Spokesperson told our correspondent that a statement would soon be released.