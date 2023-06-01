IGP Promotes 31,465 Police Officers To New Ranks

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has promoted a total of 31,465 policemen to new ranks.

The police disclose this in a statement, signed by its spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday.

According to the statement, a total of 24,991 Sergeants were promoted to Inspectors, 194 were promoted from Corporal to Sergeant and 6,280 from Constable to Corporal.

IGP Baba noted that the promotion was part of his administration’s manpower development policy targeted at encouraging deserving officers based on competence, qualification, and length of service.

“The IGP has however charged the affected officers to add more pep in promoting the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties as expected of them in line with the provisions of the extant laws.

“Similarly, the IGP congratulates two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police on the conferment of national honours on them. The very senior police officers include AIG Aishatu Abubakar, mni who was conferred with the award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh, who was conferred with the individual award of National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) by the National Productivity Centre, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on the approval of the immediate past President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces,” the statement said.

The IGP charged the senior officers to bring their experience gathered over time and the well-deserved national recognition to bear in their national policing duties.