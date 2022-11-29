IGP Reacts to Court Order: ‘I was Not In Office When Officer Was Dismissed’

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police has reacted to a court order which sentence him to three months in prison for alleged contempt of court.

Advertisement

A Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced the IGP to three months imprisonment for disobeying an order to reinstate a police officer, Patrick Okoli, illegally sacked by the Force 1992.

The judge’s ruling held that the IGP failed to comply with the court orders, thereby was due to be convicted of contempt.

But the IGP while reacting to the ruling said he did not “disregard Court Order or rule of law as the office is not aware of any Court Order.”

Advertisement

IGP Baba noted that the case involved an officer dismissed a few years after he joined the Force.

the statement read partly: “The most recent judgement on the matter was given in 2011 which should ordinarily not fall under the direct purview of the current administration of the Force. Thus, the news is strange and astonishing.

“The IGP has however directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Force Legal Unit to investigate the allegation in a bid to ascertain the position of the court and proffer informed legal advice for the IGP’s prompt and necessary action.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to upholding the rule of law and synergizing with the judiciary to ensure quick dispensation of justice for an improved criminal justice system.”