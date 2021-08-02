IGP Replaces Abba Kyari As Head Of Police Intelligence Unit 

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
L-R: Hushpuppi and DCP Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba, has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, as head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the force. 

Disu’s appointment follows the suspension of his predecessor, DCP Abba Kyari, who was indicted for having links with a global fraud syndicate accused of stealing more than $1.1 million in the United States. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in a court affidavit, said Nigerian socialite and suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Ray Hushpuppi, had filed a “plea agreement” which outlined his role in the $1.1 million wire fraud.

FBI’s investigation also linked Kyari to Hushpuppi, detailing how the Deputy Police Commissioner allegedly helped the suspected fraudster to arrest and detain a member of his clique after they fell out.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police was suspended over the weekend by the Police Service Commission (PSC), on the recommendation of the IGP. 

His suspension took effect from July 31 and would subsist pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation in respect of his indictment by the FBI.

