IGP Rewards Three Policemen For Acts Of Bravery, Professionalism

A Superintendent of Police (SP) Daniel Itse Amah in Kano State has been commended for his professionalism and integrity after rejecting a $200,000 bribe offered to him by an armed robbery syndicate.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali-Baba acknowledged the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Nasarawa Division in Kano State for living up to the code of standard of the Force.

Amah, who arrested the robbery gang, was greeted with the said sum to look away, but the DPO reportedly rejected the funds.

Similarly, Police Constable Nura Mande, attached to the Katsina Police Command, was commended for locating and returning an envelope containing $800 belonging to an intending pilgrim, an aged woman, at the Hajj Camp in Katsina.

Also, an Inspector in the Imo State Command, Ekene Ndukwu was commended by the IGP after he reportedly killed two members of a “bandit gang”.

The suspected armed bandits were said to have invaded his residence in the early hours of August 4 but were repelled by the officer.

The report of their commendation was contained in a statement, signed by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday, acknowledging their professionalism.

The IGP further directed the issuance of commendation certificates to the officers for distinguishing themselves despite the challenges of policing the nation effectively.

The IGP said the public commendation was in line with his mandate to apply the carrot and stick approach to personnel conduct.

This development came days after three officers were publicly de-kitted and dismissed following gross misconduct and lack of professionalism.