IGP Streamlines Investigation Processes, Stops Indiscriminate Transfer Of Cases

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has streamlined the investigation processes in the Police Force with a view to checking duplication through indiscriminate transfers of cases.

The IGP said the departmental system of investigating cases has led to the duplication of the process which has been found to “frustrate the process and truncate criminal justice delivery”.

IGP Baba while reviewing these files said the existing process of transferring cases from Zonal/State Commands and other investigative units of the Force by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Intelligence Bureau would henceforth be streamlined.

The development is contained in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement stressed that the situation has often given rise to parallel investigations by multiple units leading to conflicting arrests of parties, and different outcomes even when such matters have been conclusively investigated and charged to court.

It added, “The Inspector-General of Police has therefore warned that transfer or taking over of cases from Commands/Formations to FHQ-based outfits must only be carried out upon approval of a written petition to the IGP which will serve as authority for any such action.”

The Police boss explained that streamlining all police investigative processes will prevent the duplication of investigation via indiscriminate petitions and transfer of cases initiated by individuals and groups who have been indicted in initial investigations.

“The IGP equally appeals to members of the public to be on the same page with the Police leadership in its bid to sanitize the process and strengthen our criminal justice system.

“He has similarly warned that officers found culpable of colluding with lawyers of, or indicted parties to abuse police investigative process will be sanctioned accordingly,” the statement added.