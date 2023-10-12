IGP Summons Five Police Officers Who ‘Opened Fire’ On Lagos Driver

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Five unnamed police officers in Lagos State have been summoned to the headquarters for alleged unprofessional conduct.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, 99% Oppressed @PIDOMNIGERIA, had in a post alleged that a young man in a red Toyota Corolla was driving out of a filling station after buying fuel at Ijede Road in the Ikorodu area of the state on Wednesday when some police officers tried to double-cross him.

The poster alleged the police officers opened fire on the young man inside the filling station.

A video shared under the post showed that the red Corolla car had some of its parts damaged.

“This happened a few minutes ago, at Ijede Road Ikorodu Gbaga bus stop, at about 11:10 am,” 99% Oppressed said with an accompanying video.

“The young man in the red Corolla just bought fuel from the filling station and was driving out when this criminal police team tried to double cross him with their unmarked tinted glass Korope bus. He tried to reverse back out of fear, but the next thing they opened fire on him right inside the filling station.

“Even with a petrol tanker inside the station. The people around felt they had killed the driver so they trooped out to confront the police team in anger. The next thing the rogue police team bolted away when they saw the crowd, and realized they were being recorded.

“@BenHundeyin you must unmask these criminals and bring them to book. They wore face masks, caps, and glasses just to disguise themselves because they knew they were on illegal duty. The young man would just been wasted for nothing, because of their rascality if not for God. They destroyed his car and ran away.

“The entire area would have been on flames if the bullet had penetrated that fuel tanker.”

But reacting, Hundeyin said the officers had been identified and summoned to the headquarters for further investigation.

He, however, said that preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the car drove out of the filling station, driving against traffic when the policemen saw him and tried to stop him.

According to him, upon sighting the officers, the said driver reversed back into the filling station, adding that the scratches on the car as well as the cracks on the windscreen were allegedly a result of the Corolla hitting a parked trailer while in reverse.

“The five men led by an ASP, all serving at Area N, Ijede, have been identified and summoned to the headquarters for further investigation and necessary actions.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the red Corolla with registration number JJJ685GD headed out of the petrol station, driving against traffic. The policemen saw him and attempted to stop him. Upon sighting the officers, the Corolla driver drove in reverse back into the petrol station. All the scratches on the car and cracks on the windscreen allegedly emanated from the Corolla hitting the parked trailer while in reverse.

“The officers were confronted by an irate crowd as the incident escalated. In their bid to prevent further confrontation with the already charged crowd, they left the scene,” Hundeyin said via his X handle @BenHundeyin.

“A detailed investigation is being launched into the incident to ascertain the extent of unprofessionalism of the police officers. The driver of the vehicle and eyewitnesses are encouraged to give useful information, physically or electronically through our various channels.

“The public will be kept updated on the progress of the investigation,” he added.

