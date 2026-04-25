IGP Urges Stronger Cross-Border Cybercrime Cooperation

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The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has intensified his call for stronger inter-agency and international collaboration to combat cybercrime.

Disu warned that the rapidly evolving digital threat landscape demands coordinated responses that extend beyond national borders.

He spoke during a visit by the Joint Case Team on Cybercrime to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) in Abuja, where security stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to adopting a unified and strategic approach to tackling cyber-related offences.

According to Akaninyene Ezima, Director of the NPF National Cybercrime Centre, the IGP stressed the urgency of strengthening synergy among security and justice institutions to improve enforcement mechanisms and ensure effective prosecution of cybercrime cases.

While receiving the delegation, Ezima underscored the growing complexity of cybercriminal operations and emphasised the critical role of intelligence sharing and joint operations in dismantling sophisticated criminal networks operating across jurisdictions.

Speaking during the visit, the team’s leader, Jamila Akaaga Ade, reaffirmed the group’s readiness to support ongoing efforts to curb cybercrime.

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“We are committed to working closely with the NPF-NCCC to combat cybercrime both locally and internationally,” she said.

She further explained that the team operates with a mandate to investigate cybercrime cases across member agencies while leveraging international legal frameworks to facilitate the swift prosecution of offenders, particularly in cases involving cross-border elements.

The Joint Case Team on Cybercrime comprises representatives from key institutions, including the Office of the National Security Adviser, Federal Ministry of Justice, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, and the NPF.