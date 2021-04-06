IGP Visits Imo, Says ‘No Hiding Place For IPOB’

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has vowed that there will be no hiding place for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who allegedly attacked some government institutions in Imo State on Monday.

The IGP made the vow during his visit to the Imo State police command on Tuesday after suspected members of the proscribed IPOB launched an attacked on the command.

This website reported how a correctional centre in the state was also attacked, while over 1,500 inmates were reportedly freed in the Monday morning attack.

The IGP who fingered IPOB for the attack said, “Those that were released by the attackers, I have been told, some of them belong to the IPOB group; the proscribed IPOB group.

“We are sending this message to them that there will be no hiding place. They will be re-arrested and many more of the criminals within that group will be arrested”.