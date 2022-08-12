Igwe Peter, Abiye Tobin-West Resign From Board Of International Breweries

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Igwe Peter Anugwu and Mss. Abiye Tobin-West have resigned as Non-Executive Directors of International Breweries Plc, the company has said.

The directors were appointed to the board of the company in June 2018 after the merger of Intafact Beverages Limited and Pabod Breweries Limited with International Breweries Plc, effective 13 November, 2017.

“It was deemed that representatives of the merged Companies be reflected on the board of the new entity,” International Brewery had said.

In a notice seen by THE WHISTLER on Friday, the non-Executive Board members tendered their resignation to the company.

According to the company, both board members resigned on retirement grounds.

International Breweries said the “resignations of Igwe Peter Anugwu and Ms. Abiye Tobin-West, as Non-Executive Directors of the Company, has been accepted by the Board. The resignations are with effect from 31 August, 2022.”

Anugwu was a Chairman at Orient Petroleum Ltd and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Julius Berger Services Nigeria Limited.

He is a member of Anambra State Elders Council and Member of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council.