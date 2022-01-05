Ihedioha Is Our Brand, He Will Not Defect To APGA – PDP

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed the widespread rumour that former Governor of Imo State, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, had completed plans to defect to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, describing it as fake news.

The party, in a statement issued on Wednesday by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr Emenike Nmeregini, moved to quell the raging rumour of Ihedioha’s likely defection ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

It was widely reported that the former Deputy Speaker had seen APGA as a more viable political vehicle than the PDP following the victory of former Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Charles Soludo, in Anambra state to emerge as governor.

APGA leadership had said the party will take over leadership position in the South-East and penetrate other parts of the country to have national presence.

Consequently, reports emerged that the party has been courting Ihedioha and that the Anambra-State Governor-elect, Soludo, had also met with the former Imo State governor who was removed after a Supreme Court decision months into his tenure.

But in dismissing that on Wednesday, the PDP said, “We have been inundated with calls by concerned people of Imo State over a flying rumour, syndicated in the social media by enemies of Imo State, purporting that our leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON will defect to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to vie for the 2023 governorship election.

“This party initially did not consider a disclaimer necessary, for the simple reason that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha is not known to prostitute between political parties. He is known and has indeed remained a consequential leader, consistent major financier, loyal and dedicated member and leader of our party since helping to found it in 1998.”

The PDP explained that there was no other truly democratic party in Nigeria and in Imo State in particular, aside from the PDP, adding that it was “not unaware of the increasing desperation of agents of darkness, who are afraid of the imminent reclaiming of our stolen mandate come 2023.”

The statement added that, “It is incontrovertible that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, is our brand. And our message ahead of the 2023 general elections is the celebrated achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration within the seven months.”

The statement noted some of the critical projects carried out during the Ihedioha administration in seven months, pointing out that, “The PDP led Rebuild Imo administration laid a solid foundation for the rebuilding process of our state.

“It is on record that all the sectors of the state were receiving attention before the usurpers broke into the government house. We restored salaries and pensions from 70% to 100% and paid as and when due; adequate security of lives and property began construction on over 33 critical roads across the state; flagged of an audacious agro-revolution and youth empowerment; aggressive automated revenue system; autonomous local government administration; implemented the Treasury Single Account; Qualitative free education, aggressive investment drive; transparency, accountability, rule of law etc.”

According to the party, “Our party takes pride in the achievements of the Rebuild Imo administration for which we are being pressured by the people of Imo State across party lines to endeavour to seek their mandate to continue the rebuilding process.

“Lastly, we wish to warn mischief makers, agents of darkness, blackmailers, enemies of Imo State, Senator Uzodinma and his failed APC cohorts, to look elsewhere and stop any such fake news. Imo people are wiser and are vigilant to these and other devices of the enemies,” the statement concluded.